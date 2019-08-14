Kursan Asanov’s case: House of Kunduz Zholdubaeva searched

House of the Deputy Chairwoman of SDPK party Kunduz Zholdubaeva was searched. Her lawyer Zamir Jooshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the search was carried out by members of the Military Prosecutor’s Office.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva herself said that the search was carried out within the criminal case against the ex-deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov.

According to preliminary data, investigators are looking for a package of documents. Video with the package, which the former president Almazbek Atambayev, allegedly, handed over to Kursan Asanov, was posted on social networks the day before.

Recall, Kursan Asanov was relieved of his post with the wording «betrayal of interests of the Kyrgyz police» and «loss of confidence.» The Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact.