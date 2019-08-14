16:53
Kyrgyzstani gets prison term for smuggling of medicines into Russia

Court of Orenburg Oblast of Russia sentenced a Kyrgyzstani — host of Bishkek — Moscow train. He smuggled a large batch of medicines into the Russian Federation. REGNUM reports.

The cost of medicines seized from the man, according to experts, exceeded 130 million rubles. A criminal case has been opened against the citizen of Kyrgyzstan under the article 238.1 «Large-scale illegal import of unregistered medicines into the territory of Russia for sale» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The court found out that the train host intended to sell drugs and earn money.

The court sentenced the citizen of Kyrgyzstan to 18 months of imprisonment with serving the sentence in a penal settlement.
