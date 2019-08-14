11:26
Some Bishkek districts to be left without gas for 2 days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on August 15-16. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with the repair work, supply of natural gas will be cut off:

  • In the district bounded by Kievskaya, Togolok Moldo, Toktogul, Isanov Streets.

Gas supply will be also suspended:

  • On August 14-15 in Kant town (Gagarin Street, 13a, 14a, 15a, 19a, 19b);
  • On August 15 — in Tokmak city (Tatarskaya, Kazakhstanskaya, Beregovaya, Proletarskaya, Internatsionalnaya, Uzbekskaya Streets).

Repair work is carried out to ensure safety of consumers and trouble-free operation of equipment.
