Orozbek Opumbaev tells about preparations for taking Atambayev away

Almazbek Atambayev needed blood. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Opumbaev announced at a press conference today.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev ignored summons for interrogation as a witness.

«He did not let the head of the Investigative Department into the house. He knew that there would be a forced take away, therefore, he kept women, children and the elderly nearby. He paid them 1,000 — 3,000 soms. This is done on purpose. He needed blood to carry out a coup,» said Orozbek Opumbaev.

Alpha Special Forces was to cover operational officers, organize a corridor for them.

«There were five options. The first was the most optimal. We carried it out. We needed suddenness. The International Operation Thunder 19 took place in Balykchi on August 7. Part of Alpha went there. Part of the servicemen was taken out for conspiracy. Atambayev’s headquarters did not know about this. Five servicemen jumped over the fence. They were immediately stoned. Atambayev, like a hare, ran into the den and hid in the house. His house was completely researched. This is a bunker. Fighting points were built there for defence,» said Orozbek Opumbaev.
