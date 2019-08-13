Son of ex-president calls events in Koi-Tash planned provocation

Son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Alamazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambaev, considers the events in Koi-Tash village as a provocation planned by the authorities. He said this in an interview with Novye Litsa newspaper.

«I am convinced that this is a specially planned provocation. It was planned so carelessly to hang a blame on my father,» Kadyr Atambayev said.

Among other arguments in favor of this version, he named the time chosen for the forced detention of Almazbek Atambayev.

«The time that was chosen for the storm ... Everyone knows that there is always the maximum number of people at this time,» said the son of the former head of state.

Recall, the first attempt to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev was made in the evening, when the former president traditionally came out to his supporters and talked with them.