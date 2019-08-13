14:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Son of ex-president calls events in Koi-Tash planned provocation

Son of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Alamazbek Atambayev, Kadyr Atambaev, considers the events in Koi-Tash village as a provocation planned by the authorities. He said this in an interview with Novye Litsa newspaper.

«I am convinced that this is a specially planned provocation. It was planned so carelessly to hang a blame on my father,» Kadyr Atambayev said.

Among other arguments in favor of this version, he named the time chosen for the forced detention of Almazbek Atambayev.

«The time that was chosen for the storm ... Everyone knows that there is always the maximum number of people at this time,» said the son of the former head of state.

Recall, the first attempt to storm the residence of Almazbek Atambayev was made in the evening, when the former president traditionally came out to his supporters and talked with them.
link:
views: 97
Print
Related
Almazbek Atambayev accused of murder and hostage-taking
Atambayev’s case: Deputies, previously convicted organized riots in Bishkek
SCNS: Deputy commander of Alpha was shot to kill
How ex-president surrendered to authorities - version of Interior Ministry
Orozbek Opumbaev tells about preparations for taking Atambayev away
Riots in Bishkek. 12 victims still in hospitals
Head of Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region transported to Russia
Atambayev’s case. 14 injured still in hospitals
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Daughter of Almazbek Atambayev appeals to authorities
Popular
Former president of Kyrgyzstan charged with corruption Former president of Kyrgyzstan charged with corruption
Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan Ned Meyer: I am vegetarian and this is my biggest problem in Kyrgyzstan
Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president Atambayev’s case. Assault rifle with rounds found near house of ex-president
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain about 40 Atambayev’s supporters Riots in Bishkek: Police detain about 40 Atambayev’s supporters