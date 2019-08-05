Ex-head of State Registration Service Alina Shaikova put on wanted list

Ex-head of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Alina Shaikova put on the wanted list. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

During investigation of the criminal case against officials of the State Registration Service, Infocom State Enterprise, the State Procurement Department and other persons regarding corruption in the procurement of services for the production of passports of new generation, the former head of the State Registration Service Alina Shaikova, being one of the persons involved in the criminal case, ignored summons for interrogation and other investigative actions with her participation.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In accordance with Article 239 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alina Shaikova was put on the wanted list. Operational unit of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic was entrusted with search for the ex-head of SRS.

Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.