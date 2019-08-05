Ex-head of State Registration Service Alina Shaikova put on wanted list

Ex-head of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan Alina Shaikova put on the wanted list. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.
The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic issued a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 319 (corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. In accordance with Article 239 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, Alina Shaikova was put on the wanted list. Operational unit of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic was entrusted with search for the ex-head of SRS.
Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.