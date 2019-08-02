300 people turn to Infectious Diseases Hospital daily in Bishkek

At least 300 people turn to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital every day with suspected acute intestinal diseases in Bishkek. The Chief Physician Gulzhigit Aliev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 90 percent of them are children. Over the past day, 97 people have been hospitalized. The Ministry of Health stresses that the peak of such diseases occurs in the summer months. During the heat season, up to 250 patients are admitted to hospital for inpatient treatment daily.

According to the results of six months of 2019, at least 1,773 patients with acute intestinal infections were registered in the capital, 84 percent of them were children under 14 years old (1,491 cases).

Doctors explain that the population’s ignorance of basic personal hygiene rules play the main role in the spread of the intestinal diseases.