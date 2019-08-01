State Agency for Land Resources formed in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency for Land Resources under the Government was established in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. The agency was created for the effective management of land resources and land relations, formation of a complete geographic information system for land resources and real estate.

It should ensure uniformity in the application and observance of land legislation, timely and high-quality implementation of topographic, geodetic and land management works related to the delimitation and demarcation of state borders, registration of rights to real estate.

«Prior to the reform of the government bodies of Kyrgyzstan in October 2009, a unified and effective system of land and real estate management was operating — the State Agency for Registration of Rights to Real Estate. At this time, quickly and efficiently resolved issues of regulation of land relations and land management, state registration of rights to real estate, topographic, geodesic, cartographic and land management works were done in a timely manner to delimit and demarcate the border. At the same time, a conflict of interests between departments was excluded, which made it possible to solve tasks of a state scale without red taping,» the message says.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev sressed that after the reform of government bodies carried out 10 years ago, the unified system of land management and registration of rights to real estate turned out to be divided.

«Some of the subordinate units of the abolished agency were transferred to the jurisdiction of various ministries and departments. This could not but affected the effectiveness of land management and land relations in the republic. The single unique archive of historical documents and cartographic materials containing data on the chronology of boundary surveying between the Central Asian republics of the former USSR was also divided,» he said.

The head of Government noted that the policy of land management and land relations in the state should be concentrated in a single body. With this in mind, the State Agency for Land Resources was created at the State Registration Service on the basis of the Department of Cadastre and Registration of Rights to Real Estate. At the same time, the Cabinet stresses that the formation of a new department will not entail additional financial costs.