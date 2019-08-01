School students from Kyrgyzstan reach final of World Scholar’s Cup

Director of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Amankulov met with schoolchildren of Kyrgyzstan — finalists of the International Debate Tournament World Scholar’s ​​Cup, which ended in The Hague (Netherlands).

Kanat Amankulov congratulated the tournament participants on reaching the final. Dinara Abdyldaeva, Darina-Aigerim Umetalieva, Nicole Maratova, Arstan Usenov and other schoolchildren represented Kyrgyzstan.

«Your participation and successful performance at the international tournament speaks of high confidence in you and your great potential. We are ready to support your initiatives and invite you to participate in our projects. By your diligence, work and perseverance, you are paving the way to a brighter future, where you should be useful not only for yourself, but for society as a whole,» said Kanat Amankulov.

At the end of the tournament in The Hague, the Kyrgyzstanis were mentioned as the most educated and modest, and in no way inferior to their rivals at the World Scholar’s ​​Cup.

The regional qualifying round for the international debate tournament was held in Bishkek in March 2019. It was attended by children at the age 14-16 years old.

In total, representatives of 82 countries took part in the debates in The Hague. The final of the world tournament will be held in November in the USA.