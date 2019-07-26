Grazing argali and ibex photographed in Issyk-Kul region

Grazing argali and ibex were photographed by employees of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Specially Protected Natural Territories of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan in syrt zones of Jeti-Oguz district. Press service of the department reported.

There is an increase in the number of wild animals not only in protected natural areas, but also in the syrt zones and gorges of Kyrgyzstan.

«Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry constantly carry out explanatory work with local residents on respect for the environment, flora and fauna, as well as keep records and monitor an increase or decrease in species of wild animals,» the department said.