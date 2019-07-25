13:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Traffic movement on Batken - Isfana and Isfara – Vorukh roads resumed

Traffic movement on Batken — Isfana and Isfara — Vorukh roads was resumed. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable.

Border units stationed in Batken region are on combat alert. Border patrols of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol the border and together with representatives of local authorities continue explanatory work with the population of border areas to prevent escalation of the conflict and resolve the situation.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.
link:
views: 120
Print
Related
Border conflict: Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks
Nine people brought from Ak-Sai to Batken with fragment wounds, bruises
Conflict on border with Tajikistan: Police use non-lethal weapons
Border conflict: More than 600 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated
Border conflict: Condition of victims is moderately stable
Border conflict: Negotiations completed
Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Nine people suffer gunshot wounds
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek