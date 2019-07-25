Traffic movement on Batken - Isfana and Isfara – Vorukh roads resumed

Traffic movement on Batken — Isfana and Isfara — Vorukh roads was resumed. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is relatively stable.

Border units stationed in Batken region are on combat alert. Border patrols of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol the border and together with representatives of local authorities continue explanatory work with the population of border areas to prevent escalation of the conflict and resolve the situation.

Another clash on Kyrgyzstan — Tajikistan border occurred on July 22. Residents of the Tajik village wanted to install a flagpole near Vorukh signpost. This angered the citizens of Kyrgyzstan. The sides began to throw stones at each other and shoot.

As a result of the conflict, 14 people were injured — police officers, local residents and employees of the Border Service. According to the Tajik side, one citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan died, ten were injured.