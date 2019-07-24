Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev left for Moscow today at 12.30 by a private jet. It took off from air field of Kant air base of CSTO Collective Forces.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, he fears provocations, since «this power is capable of anything.»

He told that the departure time was corrected «due to minor mischief.»

«God willing, I’ll be back tomorrow at 19.00. I will land in Kant. I leave not by a military plane,» the former head of state added.

Almazbek Atambayev did not say with whom he planned to meet in Moscow.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan lifted immunity from the former president. He received three summons for questioning as a witness within the case on the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukayev, but Almazbek Atambayev flatly refused to appear in law enforcement agencies.