Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek

Four unknown people beat and robbed businessmen from South Korea in Bishkek. Lawyer Rustam Abduraufov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the robbery occurred the day before at approximately 22.50. Foreigners came to one of the billiard clubs.

«Four masked men rushed into the billiard room, beat the owner of the club and my clients. The criminals beat them, tied their hands, threatened with a pistol and a knife. They stole mobile phones and money from the citizens of South Korea,» Rustam Abduraufov said.

He told that the victims appealed to the police. There is a suspicion that the debtors of businessmen organized the attack.