Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Korea end in Bishkek

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev told reporters about the outcome of talks with the Prime Minister of South Korea Lee Nak-yon.

According to him, special attention was paid to the development and deepening of bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investment and agriculture. In addition, the parties discussed the implementation of joint projects in the field of health care, digitalization, education and regional development.

«We came to an understanding on all major issues on the bilateral agenda, reached agreements and outlined big plans for the future. One of the main themes of the talks was the issue of expanding the product range and increase of trade. The Prime Minister brought with him big Korean businessmen. Today, we have a business forum in B2B format. I am confident that our businessmen will be able to get closer and will get the maximum mutual benefit from partnership,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stressed that he would personally support joint initiatives of businessmen of the two countries.
