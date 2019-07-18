Judges should not be young, Farid Niyazov believes

The youngest judge should be at least 45 years old. The former head of the Presidential Administration Farid Niyazov announced at a meeting with members of the national headquarters of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

According to him, a judge must have a certain life and legal experience.

«The youngest judge should be 45 years old. By this time, the person should already have management experience in any government bodies. This is necessary in order he or she to be responsible for the decisions made. People who are 28-30 years old can not be judges. A girl who graduated five years ago and worked in a private firm, or a boy who was taken to a prosecutor’s office for work through pull, should not go to a judicial body,» Farid Niyazov said.