International Ethnic Carnival Issyk-Kul Gathers Friends starts in Kyrgyzstan

International Ethnic Carnival Issyk-Kul Gathers Friends, organized by the Ministry of Education and Science and the Republican Childhood and Youth Center Seytek, started in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

More than 400 children from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and all regions of the Kyrgyz Republic reportedly take part in the event.

«The purpose of the ethnic carnival is to study, revive and preserve the ethnic and cultural characteristics of Kyrgyzstan, CIS countries and foreign countries, establish friendly relations, develop artistic, musical, vocal, choreographic skills of children. Within the framework of the event, a contest of children’s creativity Issyk-Kul Gathers Friends will take place, which will be held in five nominations and will end with a gala concert,» the Ministry of Education added.