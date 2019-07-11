Truck weighing system installed at Ak-Tilek checkpoint

System for dynamic weighing of axial loads and measuring the dimensions of cargo vehicles Betamont is installed at Ak-Tilek weight and dimensional control point. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The analogue of Safe City for trucks to measure weight and dimensional parameters works at the posts of weight and dimensional control Sosnovka and Kemin, as well as in the south of the republic.

This system is designed for the dynamic weighing of axle loads and measurement of dimensions of freight vehicles by online video recording with recognition of the state number plates of vehicles.

Recall, the Ministry of Transport held a tender for the purchase of equipment for weight and dimensional measurements without the human factor, which is funded by the World Bank. It was won by the company Betamont from Slovakia, which has extensive experience in introduction of this system in European countries.

«Within the framework of the project, similar equipment was installed, which in test mode operates at additional checkpoints in the south of the republic — Karatay, Zhany-Aryk and Kok-Tala. Work on installation of the complexes is underway at Ak-Tilek and Chaldovar checkpoints in Chui region. The systems are connected to Tunduk system. Information is exchanged with the State Customs and State Tax Services and the Social Fund in an automatic mode,» said the ministry.