President's visit to Switzerland: Delegation includes 9 people

Nine people left for the Swiss Confederation together with the President of Kyrgyzstan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Recall, Sooronbai Jeenbekov pays an official visit to Switzerland at the invitation of the President of this country Ueli Maurer.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Switzerland Daniyar Mukashev. In addition, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov, deputies Aida Ismailova and Abtandil Kulbarakov, Minister of Economy Sanzhar Mukanbetov, Minister of Finance Baktygul Jeenbaeva and Chairman of the National Bank Tolkunbek Abdygulov left for Switzerland together with the head of state.
