Volume of industry in Kyrgyzstan grows by 17 percent

Volume of industrial production has grown in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Head of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Zhyrgalbek Sagynbaev told at a press conference.

According to him, the figures increased due to Kumtor and Taldy-Bulak Levoberezhny fields. In addition, for January — May 2019, volume of production amounted to 104,029.1 billion soms.

According to the ministry, 88 permits for blasting works were also issued in the first half of the year. In just six months, 101 projects for use and protection of mineral resources were submitted for expertise.