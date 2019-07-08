Kyrgyzstani wins gold medal at International Athletics Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Nursultan Keneshbekov won gold medal at the International Athletics Tournament in memory of Honored Master of Sports of the USSR Gusman Kosanov.

Annual competitions were held on July 6-7 in Almaty. At least 220 athletes from 14 countries participated in it. Nursultan Keneshbekov became the best at a distance of 5,000 meters. In addition, Kyrgyz athletes won 3 bronze medals: Erkinbek Sherov (200 meters), Musulman Dzholomanov (1,500 meters) and the men’s quartet in the relay 4 at a distance of 400 meters.

The tournament is included in the calendars of the International and Asian Athletics Associations.