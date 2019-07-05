World famous jazz singer Ronald Baker to perform in Kyrgyzstan

Famous jazz singer and trumpet player from the USA Ronald Baker will give two concerts in Kyrgyzstan. President of Prima Public Foundation Victoria Yurtaeva told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the concerts will be held in Bishkek (on July 14) and Cholpon-Ata (on July 17).

«This is the second concert of Ronald Baker, which our foundation organizes in our republic. During the past, in the autumn of 2018, the public didn’t want him to leave the stage and applauded for a long time,» Victoria Yurtaeva said.

She told that Ronald Baker would perform in Yerevan and Moscow before Kyrgyzstan. «His producer contacted us, informed about the tour. Of course, we seized the opportunity to invite him again,» she stressed.

Ronald Baker has seven solo albums taking the place of the Best Contemporary Jazz Albums on world charts, and performed at the most famous jazz festivals, such as Jazz Festival in Montreal, New Jersey, Montreux, Festival de Jazz d’Orléans and many others.

Ronald Baker plays and sings in the best jazz traditions, with feeling and remarkable scope. His concerts are distinguished by sounding energy and emotional message. He is called a unique jazz singer, a follower of the great Nat King Cole. His trumpeter’s talent is also appreciated. He is called a successor to the tradition of Clifford Brown and Dizzy Gillespie.

A pianist Aleksey Cheremizov from St. Petersburg, bass player Eldiyar Bakchiev and drummer Bakyt Zhumagulov will perform with the musician.

The ticket price is 1,500 soms.

For more information, please call +996770787674, +996558704904.