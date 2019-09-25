10:26
Embassy of Germany organizes two free jazz concerts in Osh and Bishkek

There is good news for jazz lovers in Kyrgyzstan. A well-known jazz singer and composer Johanna Schneider will arrive in Bishkek, who, together with famous Kyrgyz jazz musicians Bakyt Kydykbaev, Erkin Kydykbaev and Irina Artyushchenko, will give two concerts in Bishkek and Osh cities. The Embassy of Germany in Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the diplomatic mission, the concerts will take place on October 1 at 18.30 in Metro Pub / Concert Hall and on October 4 at 18.00 in the Osh National Drama Theater named after Sultan Ibraimov.

«Johanna Schneider belongs to a new generation of jazz musicians, she has managed to gain popularity both in her homeland and far beyond its borders. Influence of such great performers as Ella Fitzgerald and Billy Holiday is noticeable in her manner of performance. In recent years, her musical career has led her to different countries, for example, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Kuwait, Cyprus, Finland, Estonia, France, Italy and Turkey. And she will come to Kyrgyzstan this time,» the Embassy notes.

Admission to concerts is free.
