Laying of sewage system being completed in Chon-Aryk housing estate

Construction of the main sewage system is being completed in Chon-Aryk housing estate of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The central sewage line will pass through Beregovaya and Chodronov Streets.

«In total, more than two kilometers of sewage pipes have been laid in the housing estate. The work began at the end of last year and will be completed by the end of July,» the city administration reported.

The total cost of the project is 6.37 million soms, the works are financed from the city budget. In the future, the main sewage lines will also be laid on Kozhobergenov Street.

The city administration stressed that work on laying the central sewage system was carried out in the upper zone of the capital for the first time.