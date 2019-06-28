Smuggling of fuel and lubricants prevented in Talas region

Border guards of Chon-Kapka — Avtodorozhny checkpoint in Talas region prevented attempts to smuggle fuel and lubricants of more than 800 liters. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

Mercedes and MAN trucks arrived at the checkpoint from Kazakhstan. The border guards revealed additional handicraft tanks that were not indicated in technical documents of the trucks during an inspection. The total amount of detained fuel and lubricants was more than 800 liters.

«After drawing up all documents, two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained and handed over to employees of the territorial unit of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes together with the cargo,» the message says.