Kyrgyzstani Nuriddin Yunusov became the champion of Asia among schoolchildren in chess. Chess-results.com reports.

The championship was held on June 21-27 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The program included three disciplines. None of 13 representatives of the Kyrgyz Republic won a prize in classical and fast chess.

Nuriddin Yunusov scored four wins in seven rounds and played a draw three times at a blitz tournament in under 11 age group. He took the 1st place with 5.5 points.