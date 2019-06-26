19:31
Head of financial police department detained for bribe extortion

Arzymat Zhakishev, head of the Control and Methodological Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, was detained in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the intelligence services, the detention was carried out by officers of the Anticorruption Service jointly with the Internal Investigations and Security Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. It is reported that the head of the department and an investigator of the state service extorted a bribe from an entrepreneur. According to preliminary information, 70,000 soms were found.
