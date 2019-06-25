Government asks to allow processing of uranium in Kyrgyzstan

Government of Kyrgyzstan asks for permission to process uranium at Kara-Balta Mining Combine. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament.

He stressed that the Cabinet has passed a resolution banning development of uranium in the country.

«Thorium was also included in the bill. Our experts propose to allow development of thorium. Kara-Balta Mining Combine is profiled for uranium processing. They bring uranium from Kazakhstan now. We propose to permit processing to the combine,» the head of Government said.

Parliament deputy Almambet Shykmamatov responded that the authors of the project were principled in the matter of a total ban on the development and processing of uranium and thorium. «Kazakhstan processes and takes the finished product, and the waste remain in our tailing dumps,» he said.