19:06
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Government asks to allow processing of uranium in Kyrgyzstan

Government of Kyrgyzstan asks for permission to process uranium at Kara-Balta Mining Combine. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Committee on Fuel, Energy Complex and Subsoil Use of the Parliament.

He stressed that the Cabinet has passed a resolution banning development of uranium in the country.

«Thorium was also included in the bill. Our experts propose to allow development of thorium. Kara-Balta Mining Combine is profiled for uranium processing. They bring uranium from Kazakhstan now. We propose to permit processing to the combine,» the head of Government said.

Parliament deputy Almambet Shykmamatov responded that the authors of the project were principled in the matter of a total ban on the development and processing of uranium and thorium. «Kazakhstan processes and takes the finished product, and the waste remain in our tailing dumps,» he said.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Reclamation of uranium tailings in Mailuu-Suu to start in autumn
Relevant committee supports bill banning uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Draft law on uranium mining ban in Kyrgyzstan submitted to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium
Uranium mining. President believes that events were politicized
Orozbek Duisheev: Development of uranium does more harm than good
Kyrgyzstan has two uranium deposits with medium reserves
Moratorium on uranium mining: Bill is short to avoid loopholes
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises no uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started