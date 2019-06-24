18:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Reclamation of uranium tailings in Mailuu-Suu to start in autumn

Reclamation of uranium tailings in Mailuu-Suu will begin in September-October 2019. Representative of the European Commission Pascal Daures reported.

According to him, all the preparatory work within EU Programme «Environmental Remediation in Central Asia» has been completed. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will begin holding tenders and signing work contracts in September.

Related news
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
As Pascal Daures stressed, in total, representatives of the European Union selected 7 uranium sites — legacy of the Soviet Union in three countries — Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. About €85 million is required for their full remediation.

According to Pascal Daures, the EU representatives have already held one conference with donors to raise funds for reclamation of the objects. As a result, they have managed to collect €30 million.

«We continue to raise funds. But as the greatest progress in terms of preparation has been made in Kyrgyzstan, then the first works on the project will begin exactly in the republic,» the representative of the European Commission said.

Objects in Mailuu-Suu, Shekaftar and Min-Kush were selected for rehabilitation in Kyrgyzstan.

At least €30 million are required to complete the work in Mailuu-Suu, in Min-Kush — €5 million, and in Shekaftar -€4 million.

According to Pascal Daures, the project is designed for 10-15 years. In addition to cleaning the territories from hazardous waste, it is also aimed at providing local people with jobs and training specialists who can continue to work at other similar facilities.
link:
views: 17
Print
Related
Relevant committee supports bill banning uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Draft law on uranium mining ban in Kyrgyzstan submitted to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan bans development of uranium
Uranium mining. President believes that events were politicized
Orozbek Duisheev: Development of uranium does more harm than good
Kyrgyzstan has two uranium deposits with medium reserves
Moratorium on uranium mining: Bill is short to avoid loopholes
Sooronbai Jeenbekov promises no uranium mining in Kyrgyzstan
Radioactive Kyrgyzstan. Where is uranium legacy of the country located?
Mailuu-Suu town included in list of most radioactive places on earth
Popular
Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash Supporters gather near Almazbek Atambayev’s house in Koi-Tash
Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad Financial police find no property of the Matraimovs abroad
Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 20th place in world basketball ranking
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started Seizure of heroin in Germany. Investigative check started