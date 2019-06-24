17:12
Large Russian retail chains not take clothes from Kyrgyzstan for sale

«More and more shopping centers appear in Russia, which prefer clothing of global brands,» Sapar Asanov, President of the Light Industry Association of Kyrgyzstan, said at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, shopping centers are gradually replacing markets, and the products of Kyrgyz garment industry are mainly sold in the bazaars. Shopping centers have more requirements for the quality of goods, supply volumes. Kyrgyz garment industry cannot meet these requirements.

«In addition, competition with Uzbekistan is possible in the near future. Light industry is booming there, garment industry is provided with buildings, it is exempted from taxes. Restriction on the volume of remittances imposed by Russia also creates problems for garment industry workers,» Sapar Asanov stressed.
