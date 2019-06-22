Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. SDPK not to hold rallies

SDPK does not plan to hold rallies in defense of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.

Related news Almazbek Atambayev calls accusations of deputies absurd and is ready to fight

According to her, information about upcoming large-scale protests does not correspond to reality. The resolution adopted at the last meeting of the Social Democrats on June 8 states that if the government does not start a real fight against corruption within two months, the party members reserve the right to hold a peaceful rally and demand resignation of the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«Our plans have not changed,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.

The Parliament sent conclusion of a special deputy commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev.