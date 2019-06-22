Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. SDPK not to hold rallies

SDPK does not plan to hold rallies in defense of ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. Official representative of the party Kunduz Zholdubaeva told 24.kg news agency.
According to her, information about upcoming large-scale protests does not correspond to reality. The resolution adopted at the last meeting of the Social Democrats on June 8 states that if the government does not start a real fight against corruption within two months, the party members reserve the right to hold a peaceful rally and demand resignation of the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.
«Our plans have not changed,» Kunduz Zholdubaeva said.
The Parliament sent conclusion of a special deputy commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev.