Almazbek Atambayev calls accusations of deputies absurd and is ready to fight

Ex-President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev made a statement regarding the accusations brought against him by a special deputy commission.

The day before, the Parliament sent a conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.

According to Almazbek Atambayev, the accusations made by the Parliament are completely absurd, they have no legal basis and are based on fictional rumors and were caused only by the incumbent president’s desire to eliminate the political opponent.

«Sooronbai Jeenbekov found no other way to make me silent, except for illegally convicting me on false charges. But nothing will come of it, although the dirtiest methods, the dirtiest politicians, the dirtiest rumors have been used for this purpose for more than a year. It is enough to look at the names and reputation of the deputies of the Parliament, used by the authorities for attacks against my honest name. How to hit Atambayev more painfully, how to avenge that after the April Revolution many of them lost their privileges, illegal feeding troughs and stolen property,» he stressed.

But even more clear evidence of my rightness is how hastily and cowardly the Constitution was violated, how other laws were ignored, how documents were hidden, how meanly they lied from the parliamentary tribune just to curry favor with the Jeenbekovs. Almazbek Atambayev

He admitted that he was mistaken in people, and the most voluptuous sycophants, led by the Jeenbekov brothers, in his opinion, became the fiercest enemies and critics.

«And today, my defenders are mostly those who were «on the sidelines» or even fell into disgrace during the years of my presidency. I am pure before God and my people! Before the law and my conscience! Everything that I did all these years, tried to do for the good of the people, all this will remain for the people! I have never been afraid of responsibility and I am ready to answer for each of my decisions as president of the Kyrgyz Republic. However, of course, I will not play the humiliating role of the accused of invented by the Jeenbekovs crimes. They will not be able to deceive the people for a long time and dump their own dirty fantasies on me. It will not work. Truth and law are on my side! Honor is more precious to me than life!» the former head of state said.