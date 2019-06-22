11:51
Inflow of foreign investment into Kyrgyzstan reaches $176.7 million in 2019

Inflow of foreign direct investment in January-March 2019 increased by 48.9 percent compared to the same period of 2018 and amounted to $ 176.7 million. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

An increase in the volume of loans received from non-residents, as well as trade loans, was registered in the structure of foreign direct investment. At the same time, enterprises of Jalal-Abad region (about 69 percent), Bishkek (about 25 percent) and Chui region (about 5 percent) account for the largest relative share of the investments.

The outflow of foreign direct investment in January — March of this year decreased by almost a third and amounted to $ 169.8 million. In contrast to the corresponding period of last year, there was a decrease in the outflow of all components in the structure of foreign direct investment except for reinvested profits.
