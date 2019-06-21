SCNS pretrial detention center has no empty cells

Pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan is overcrowded; the head of the Anticorruption Service Sagynbek Ismailov asks to transfer part of the defendants within corruption cases to the Bishkek remand prison. It was announced today in the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek, where consideration of the criminal case against the former capital’s mayors Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov continues.

It became known during the trial that the SCNS pretrial detention was overcrowded. The corresponding letter was read by the court.

Lawyers of the defendants stated that the transfer of the defendants was regarded as pressure on them. In particular, in this way the accused are made to testify against each other.

Fourteen accused, including Kubanychbek Kulmatov and Albek Ibraimov, are charged with corruption. According to investigators, ex-officials deliberately overstated the volume of construction work and materials totaling 12,160,641 soms. Albek Ibraimov is also accused of embezzling funds of Dastan TNC and corruption in the provision of municipal land for use by individuals and legal entities.