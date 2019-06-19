Almazbek Atambayev owns land plot in Issyk-Kul region

The staff of Kaktus.media conducted an investigation and found out that the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev acquired a land plot in Issyk-Kul region. One of the points of the conclusion of the special commission for depriving Almazbek Atambayev of the status of ex-president states that he had illegally bought land in Chon-Sary-Oi village.

The letter of the commission addressed to the Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov says that as a result of illegal actions of the officials of Issyk-Kul regional administration and Chon-Sary-Oi rural administration, the land plot of 4.6 hectares in Chon-Sary-Oi village was illegally provided to Frunze Resort LLC in violation of the established land legislation for purposes not related to state or public needs. Subsequently, the land plot was divided into two, the right to one of which (2.63 hectares) was registered for Atambayev, the right to another land plot (1.98 hectares) was assigned to Frunze Resort LLC.

Kaktus.media indicates that Frunze Resort, the future five-star recreation center on the territory of the former children’s summer camp Brigantine, was affiliated with the owner of Ayu Holding Company Sharshenbek Abdykerimov before the beginning of 2019.

The media outlet sent a request to the State Registration Service to find out whether the former President of Kyrgyzstan was registered as the owner of the land plot, located at the address: Issyk-Kul region, Chon-Sary-Oi village, a resort and recreation zone.

As evidenced by an extract from the State Register of Rights to Immovable Property, Atambayev Almazbek Sharshenovich was registered as owner of this land plot in January 2018 on the basis of sale and purchase contract.

According to the information of Chyndyk resource, which maalymat.kg website reprinted, Almazbek Atambayev bought the land plot from Frunze Resort through the head of the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs Turusbek Koenaliev in January 2018, that is, after he resigned as president. He bought the land, judging by the document available, for 14.6 million soms.

On October 23, 2017, the then Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov signed a government resolution on the allocation of land located in Chon-Sary-Oi rural administration of Issyk-Kul district of Issyk-Kul region, for temporary (urgent) use to Frunze Resort LLC.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in Issyk-Kul region.