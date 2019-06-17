Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. What is the ex-president accused of?

Special parliamentary commission on lifting the immunity of the ex-President Almazbek Atambayev announced results of its work.

Deputies of the Parliament raised the issue of depriving Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Being the prime minister, he handed firearms to Russian citizens, including from organized criminal groups.

Following his instructions, the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was illegally released. This case involved corruption and a remuneration, the deputies believe.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of illegal transformation of land. At least 35.65 hectares were transformed from agricultural land into settlements’ land.

With the assistance of officials of Dastan Transnational Corporation, he received a land plot in Koi-Tash village, where he built a house.

The ex-president of the Kyrgyz Republic is involved in the corruption scheme during the modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant.

In addition, Aka Invest and Tekesay Zhashtary companies are affiliated with Almazbek Atambayev. The company became known thanks to the desire to buy MegaCom and invest $ 9 million in Safe City project.

On December 1, 2016, ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova accused him of illegal coal supplies to the heating plant of the capital. According to her, the interests of Progress Company were promoted by Almazbek Atambayev himself.

Being the president of the Kyrgyz Republic, Almazbek Atambayev consolidated power in his hands. He created an organized criminal group. He intervened in the activities of the authorities.