Chinese business in Kyrgyzstan: trade, tourism and film about Li Bai

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev met with investors from China. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Director of Chang An corporation Li Gang stressed that the delegation from China welcomed the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various directions.

«Chairman of the PRC Xi Jinping in his speeches often quotes the statements of the outstanding Chinese poet Li Bai, who was born in Suyab. As a part of our visit, we visited this area near Tokmak city. We intend to shoot a historical film about the poet Li Bai to show the cultural lines and values ​​of our relationship. With the assistance of archaeologists of the two countries, we would like to explore the area, carry out excavations, build a museum of the poet Li Bai in order this area to become a historical tourist center. In addition, we met with domestic filmmakers and discussed proposals for writing a screenplay for the film, which will be shot here and in China,» said Li Gang.

Members of the delegation also told about agreements reached within the framework of Xi Jinping’s state visit on the production of Chinese tea, alcoholic beverages, and exports of agricultural products to China, as well as prospects for the development of e-cross-border wholesale trade.

«In addition, we paid attention to the country’s tourism potential. About 100 million tourists from China visit various countries of the world annually. In this direction, there are plans to create a tourist base and a hotel complex on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake. This is not an economic, but a cultural project within which the tourist route would run through the area where Suyab town had previously been located,» Li Gang told.

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed that the state aimed at providing support to investment proposals and projects for further development of cooperation and strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.
