Bishkekteploset OJSC will carry out repair work in the capital on Frunze Street from June 17 to June 27. Press service of the company reported.

The main heating network was damaged on Frunze Street (between Abdrakhmanov and Tynystanov Streets) during the hydraulic tests. Work will be carried out following the order of the Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration without closure of the street for traffic.

Consumers will be supplied with water as usual.