Three foreign human rights defenders not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan

Several foreign human rights activists were banned from entering Kyrgyzstan. They are a representative of the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch Mira Rittman, member of the Russian Memorial Center Vitaly Ponomarev and a Tajik human rights activist Medina Bakhrieva. Kylym Shamy human rights center told 24.kg news agency.

According to the head of Kylym Shamy Aziza Abdirasulova, Vitaly Ponomarev recently came to Kyrgyzstan again, but he was not allowed to go further than the border control at Manas International Airport without any explanation.

«The Tajik human rights activist Medina Bakhrieva was not allowed to enter Kyrgyzstan either. We are preparing a statement to the State Border Service to get an answer on what grounds these people were prohibited from entering the country. If necessary, we will go to court,» Aziza Abdirasulova said.

She added that human rights defenders in Kyrgyzstan urge the government to repeal decisions that damage the reputation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
