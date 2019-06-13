Imams of Kyrgyzstan to register nikahs in special journal

Imams of Kyrgyzstan will register nikahs in a special journal. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The muftiyat, having studied the experience of other countries, issued a journal with the approval of the Council of Ulemas and with the aim of strengthening the institution of the family.

«The registration journal will be introduced to preserve family values, reduce divorces, explain the meaning of marriage, talaq and nafak, increase the responsibility of imams for a nikah,» the muftiyat said.

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan hopes that the registration journal will help women protect their rights to property and inheritance in case of divorce.

Passport details of newlyweds are entered into the journal.

Mufti Maksatbek azhy Toktomushev distributed the journals for registration of nikahs among the clergymen of Chui region and Bishkek. There are 3,000 copies in general.

Every quarter, city and regional kaziyats will receive reports from imams on registered marriages.