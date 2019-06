Ermek Ibraimov was appointed an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree.

In 2016, Ermek Ibraimov headed a diplomatic mission in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland concurrently; was the Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna.