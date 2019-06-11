Ex-Secretary General of SCO tells about upcoming summit in Bishkek

Former Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Muratbek Imanaliev told during a video conference what to expect from the upcoming summit in Bishkek.

According to him, the key topic will be Afghanistan.

«It is gratifying that the President of Afghanistan will attend the meeting. Creation of a SCO bank will be discussed,» said Muratbek Imanaliev.

He added that Kyrgyzstan planned bilateral meetings with the leader of the PRC.

«The warmest relations are being established with the Chinese side. The economic component is important for you,» Muratbek Imanaliev stressed.