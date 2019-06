Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar fell by 10 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan over the weekend. This happened for the first time in 2.5 months.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 69.6-69.7 soms and sell for 69.75-69.8 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at about 69,7568 soms (0.12 percent decrease).

Last week, the National Bank conducted the largest intervention since the beginning of the year. It totally sold $ 27 million.