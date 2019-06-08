Aziz Batukaev’s release. Preventive measure for Shamil Atakhanov changed

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov was released from custody. The Interior Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, he «expressed a desire to cooperate with the investigation, so his preventive measure was changed.» He was placed under house arrest.

«On June 7, 2019, the arrested Shamil Atakhanov was taken out from the detention center 1 to the Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to conduct investigative activities within a criminal case. During investigative actions with participation of a lawyer, Atakhanov expressed a desire to cooperate with the investigation, in connection with this, the previously chosen preventive measure in form of detention has been changed to another one,» the statement says.

«All the necessary pre-trial measures are being taken within pre-trial proceedings,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Recall, Shamil Atakhanov was arrested on May 23. The court chose for him a preventive measure in form of detention.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, the police arrested the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, and also the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev. By a court decision, Dinara Saginbaeva and Mairambek Akmataliev were released from custody. On June 3, the police detained the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova after interrogation. She was placed in detention center 1 by court decision on June 5.