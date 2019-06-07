15-year-old girl hangs herself in Sokuluk district

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself in Aral village, Sokuluk district of Chui region. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A message about suicide of a minor girl was received from the territorial hospital on June 6. The teenager was found in the yard of one of the houses in the village.

«Crime scene investigation team found the body of the minor girl hanging on a tree. The teenager was identified as 15-year-old MM. All the circumstances of the case are being investigated,» the police department reported.