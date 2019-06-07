15:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

15-year-old girl hangs herself in Sokuluk district

A 15-year-old girl hanged herself in Aral village, Sokuluk district of Chui region. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

A message about suicide of a minor girl was received from the territorial hospital on June 6. The teenager was found in the yard of one of the houses in the village.

«Crime scene investigation team found the body of the minor girl hanging on a tree. The teenager was identified as 15-year-old MM. All the circumstances of the case are being investigated,» the police department reported.
link:
views: 52
Print
Related
13-year-old girl commits suicide in Kara-Suu district
Bodies of guy and girl hanging on tree found in Sokuluk district
Man dies after fall from 8th floor window in Bishkek
Child suicide rate decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Woman shoots herself dead in Kara-Balta city
School student commits suicide in Kara-Suu
Condition of girl jumped out of window in Bishkek remains grave
16-year-old teenager attempts to commit suicide in Jalal-Abad
Employee of Emergency Situations Ministry commits suicide in Naryn
13-year-old school student commits suicide in Osh city
Popular
Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev Court authorizes arrest of Manas Arabaev
Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet Ex-Head of State Communications Committee becomes President of Aknet
Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek Temporary restriction on holding of rallies imposed in Bishkek
Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July Kazakhstan ready to start delivery of fuel and lubricants to Kyrgyzstan in July