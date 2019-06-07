Kanatbek Aziz becomes Deputy Chairman of Higher Attestation Commission

Former lawyer of Ata Meken political party Kanatbek Aziz was appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Higher Attestation Commission. The Government’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

The order was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Earlier, Kanatbek Aziz was a member of the Central Election Commission under Ata Meken quota. In 2016, he resigned in connection with appointment to a post at the State Agency for Migration.

He has a higher education: in 2005, he graduated from the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs named after General Aliev, in 2009 — graduate school in St. Petersburg. He is an author of more than 30 scientific papers, in particular, the monograph «Deputy of Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic.»