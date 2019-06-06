Bishkek hosts unique exhibition of bronze sculptures Russia - Kyrgyzstan

A unique exhibition of bronze sculptures Russia — Kyrgyzstan made by Dubrovin foundry opened in the gallery of Frunze restaurant. Its initiator is an Academician of the Eurasian TV Academy, public figure of the Kyrgyz Republic Assol Moldokmatova.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Nikolai Udovichenko, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, the head of the Ural Association of Monumental Art Ivan Dubrovin, the public figure Assol Moldokmatova, the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Gennady Bazarov, the deputy of the City Council Baktybek Abdiev and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Opera singers Almaz Istambaev, Zamira Mavlyanova, Ulan Samudinov, concertmaster Yulia Babich, ensembles Victoria and Ak-Niet performed at the ceremony.

The Ambassadors outlined deep cultural traditions in cooperation between the two countries, which must be preserved and developed, and stressed that the organized exhibition would be a successful prologue to the cultural component of the bilateral year, held by Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2020.

The Russian sculpture exhibition is held in Bishkek for the first time. Fifty artists presented over 50 their works. The project united authors of different generations: from masters, academics to the youth; its geography is from Moscow to Paris, from Barcelona to Vladivostok, from Rome to Yekaterinburg.

«Each of us is a showpiece of the state. And the awareness of the importance of friendship, unity, and tolerance should be fundamental,» organizer of the exhibition Assol Moldokmatova stressed.

Cultural projects carry a deep meaning; high art always inspires people.

Assol Moldokmatova thanked Rano Babadzhanova, Baktygul Kumasheva, Baktybek Abdiev, Denis Gayvoronsky, Bakyt Esenkanov for supporting the project.

«We create an eternal that will survive several generations. It is important for the people to join the monumental art through masterpieces,» said the caster Ivan Dubrovin.

The foundry of Ivan Dubrovin is own workshops and high-class specialists. Portfolio of the foundry includes hundreds of completed projects and installations. Their works are in private collections in Australia, France, Switzerland, England, Belarus, decorate squares and public gardens of Yekaterinburg, Magnitogorsk, Kurgan, Izhevsk, Tyumen, Salekhard, Tobolsk, Krasnoyarsk and other cities of Russia.

The exhibition will last until July 1. Admission is free.

