Weather alert: rainstorms forecasted in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather will persist in Kyrgyzstan from June 3 to June 7. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, snow in high-mountainous regions are forecasted. Press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry reported.

On June 6-7, intensive precipitations are expected in some districts of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions and in the east of Issyk-Kul region.

Hail is possible in the foothill and mountainous areas.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 15-20 meters per second in some areas. Small fluctuations in air temperature is expected.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of motor transport, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

Mudslides are possible due to the expected local rainfalls in the foothill and mountainous districts of the republic.