13-year-old girl commits suicide in Kara-Suu district

A 13-year-old girl hanged herself in Sura-Tash village of Kara-Suu district. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

The girl was found under an open shed in the yard of her house. She hanged herself with a scarf. Investigation team that visited the scene did not find signs of violent death on the body of the child. Parents refused to conduct a forensic examination.

According to preliminary data, the girl had no hostile relations with her agemates at school or at home with her relatives.