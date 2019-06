Bishkekteploset OJSC informed 24.kg news agency that not a heating pipe but thermal equipment exploded today in the capital near the railway.

According to preliminary data, four people were injured as a result of the explosion. They were hospitalized with various injuries.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations did not receive a message about the explosion. Firefighters and rescuers did not go to the site.

The explosion occurred today at about 9.00.