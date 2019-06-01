Deputy of Kyrgyz Parliament Aida Kasymalieva meets with Barack Obama

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva met with the former U.S. President Barack Obama. She posted on Facebook.

According to the deputy, the meeting was held in the framework of the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019, which takes place in Ottawa (Canada).

«An hour of conversation just flew by. Barack Obama is charismatic, calm and not calm at the same time, attentive, thoughtful, remembers the names of people instantly; he is very alive and is better in real life than I imagined. He sees a person in a man, appeals to dignity, awakens the best qualities — that’s what I saw. And, of course, he is a historical figure,» Aida Kasymalieva told.